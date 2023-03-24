EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A young teen from El Paso has been recognized at the AIM Advocacy Forum in Washington D.C on Thursday March 23.

Photo: Courtesy of AIM Alzheimer’s Association

Angie Li, 18, achieved the AIM Young Advocate of the Year award for her “leadership in advocacy and volunteerism, and pushing the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association forward in her community,” said the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Young Advocate Program’s purpose for high school students to develop volunteer hours with the dementia community by engaging and participating in learning activities.

“Li was introduced to the Young Advocates Program by Sydney Halbardier, Public Policy manager for the North Central and West Texas Chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association. Within a year, Li had initiated the Dementia Awareness Alliance at Coronado High School.” according to the press release by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Li has collaborated with Dr. Sarah Yvonne Jimenez, professor of Clinical Nursing at the University of Texas at El Paso, and young advocates from local high schools to plan and ease a community forum.

Angie Li traveled to Washington DC to the AIM Advocacy Forum, “alongside 900 advocates from across the states.” said, David Hernandez, executive director for the West Texas Chapter.