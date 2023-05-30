EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoan Arnav Tonde advanced to the quarterfinals at the National Spelling Bee on Tuesday, May 30.

An eighth-grader at Wiggs Middle School, Tonde will spell again on Wednesday morning for a chance to compete in the semis in the evening.

During preliminary Rounds 1 and 2 on Tuesday afternoon, Tonde correctly spelled “clerihew” and immediately after identified “echelon” in a multiple-choice question. He correctly spelled “lambda” during the third preliminary round.

Arnav Tonde, of Wiggs Middle School, advanced to the quarterfinals at the 2023 National Spelling Bee. (Vanessa Ortiz/Wiggs Middle School)

Participants on Monday attended an opening ceremony, where they were able to go over the rules and told what to expect.

Spellers also received a message from first lady Jill Biden, who welcomed them and shared that she, too, competed in her sixth-grade Spelling Bee.

“While I’ve never had to recall letters in front of TV cameras,” she said, “I still remember what I felt just before the competition in sixth grade; Words rushing through my head, and my heart almost beating out of my chest.”

Biden, an educator herself, said it takes courage to get to the National Spelling Bee.

“I can promise you that that courage — along with your curiosity and desire to never stop learning — are gifts that will always serve you well,” she said. “So, enjoy this moment. The hard work you put into getting here and the incredible memories you’re creating with your new friends will last you a lifetime.

“The president and I are so proud of you,” she said.

The first lady even said she’d dust off some of her own spelling credentials.

“G-o-o-d l-u-c-k,” she said.

2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Vanessa Ortiz/Wiggs Middle School

The Spelling Bee is being streamed live at spellingbee.com.

The quarterfinals will be streamed live from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday on ION Plus. The semifinals on Wednesday and finals on Thursday will be broadcast live from 8-10 p.m. ET on both nights on the ION network: