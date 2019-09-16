Young daughter gives thanks to community for support, police officer for saving her life

It's been six weeks since the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting and for many victims like 9-year-old Erika De Alba, the trauma her and her parents endured still haunts her.

One Eastside restaurant is doing its part to bring the community together and raise some more funds for the victims of the August 3rd shooting.



It’s been six weeks since the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting and for many victims like 9-year-old Erika De Alba, the trauma her and her parents endured still haunts her.

“When the shooting happened I don’t know what was happening because I was in shock,” De Alba told KTSM.

“My little cousin, we’ve gone out to places and she hears loud noises and her reaction scares you as an adult. How do you calm somebody down from going through what they went through?” Veronica Varela, De Alba’s cousin added.



The local restaurant Coco Miel continues to host fundraisers and immediately gives all the proceeds earned to the victims of the tragedy.



On Sunday September 15th, the fundraiser was dedicated to Chihuahua native Mario De Alba who is still at the hospital recovering from injuries to his back after shielding his wife and daughter.



“It’s not that much about the money. It’s about letting them know that we are a family and that we’ll do everything that we can to support each other and to stay strong,” Co-Manager of Coco Miel Genaro Moran shared.

“Anything you could do to help and let them know they’re not alone, especially because this isn’t their home. It’s their home away from home but like I tell you their life is on hold right now and who knows until when,” Varela said.

De Alba said she’s thankful for the community stepping in to help, but also doesn’t fail to remember the police officer who saved her life the day of the shooting.

“Thank you. Thank you very much for saving my life and all the things you gave me. Thank you very much,” De Alba shared, “​I don’t know how to repay you. It’s a special gift, thank you.”



Managers at the restaurant said the play on continuing these fundraisers every Sunday for as many victims involved in the shooting.