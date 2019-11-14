Watch: El Paso Walmart re-opens more than three months after mass shooting

El Paso Strong

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than three months after the deadliest shooting in El Paso’s history, the Walmart near Cielo Vista is reopening to the public on Thursday.

The store was the location where a gunman shot and killed 22 and injured 25 more on Aug. 3. It has remained closed to the public ever since that day.

Over the last couple of months, Walmart has undergone renovations preparing for the Thursday reopening.

The makeshift memorial behind the store has been cleared, with items being put aside for archives. A memorial is also being built at the front of Walmart as a tribute to the 22 who lost their lives.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

El Paso Shooting Victim List

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong