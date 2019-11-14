Watch: El Paso Walmart re-opens more than three months after mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than three months after the deadliest shooting in El Paso’s history, the Walmart near Cielo Vista is reopening to the public on Thursday.

The store was the location where a gunman shot and killed 22 and injured 25 more on Aug. 3. It has remained closed to the public ever since that day.

Over the last couple of months, Walmart has undergone renovations preparing for the Thursday reopening.

The makeshift memorial behind the store has been cleared, with items being put aside for archives. A memorial is also being built at the front of Walmart as a tribute to the 22 who lost their lives.