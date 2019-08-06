Walmart vehicle pick-up process begins Tuesday as Family Assistance Center Opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, the law enforcement will begin the next step in clearing the Cielo Vista Walmart crime scene and the City of El Paso will transition to the healing process in the community.

Beginning Tuesday, people whose vehicles were in the Cielo Vista Walmart parking lot at the time of the shooting can begin picking them up. The cars belong to some of the victims, witnesses, and employees of Walmart were unable to move their cars over the last three days.

Officials say you can claim your vehicle by going to the El Paso Convention Center in Downtown El Paso beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

To claim your vehicle, you’ll need your car keys, an ID or driver’s license, and proof of ownership. If you lost any of those items in the chaos, the Red Cross and Office of Emergency Management will be able to assist.

Parking fees will be waived for anyone visiting the new Family Assistance Center in Downtown. The new center will open Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m.

In addition to assisting victims and families retrieve their vehicles from Walmart, the Family Assistance Center will also provide the following services:

Counseling/Spiritual Care

Health Care Assistance

Language Translation

Travel Assistance

Financial support

Legal support

“El Paso is strong and our residents are resilient. To help our community and region heal from this tragedy, we will be transitioning our Family Reunification Center to Family Assistance Center. We invite everyone, whether they just need to talk, or they are seeking services to help them move forward, to visit the center,” said Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino.

Anyone needing immediate support may call (915) 779-1800.

To honor the victims and first-responders who immediately responded to the tragedy, the light sculptures on Interstate 10 near Airway will light up the skies in blue. These lights are located near the site of the shooting.