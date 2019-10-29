Walmart unveils plans for mass-shooting memorial

This rendering shows the Grand Candela and plaza planned for the El Paso Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall, where 22 people were killed in mass shooting Aug. 3. (Courtesy Walmart)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— Walmart unveiled plans for a memorial to honor the 22 people gunned down at the store next to Cielo Vista Mall, which is expected to reopen Nov. 14.

A “Grand Candela” and a plaza will be part of the renovations.

On Aug. 3, Patrick Crusius, 21, allegedly shot and killed 22 people and wounded another 26 people. Investigators said Crusius, who allegedly drove to El Paso from the Dallas suburb of Allen, told police he planned to target Mexicans. He pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges on Oct. 10.

Construction on the 30-foot Grand Candela and plaza will be completed in four to six weeks, Walmart officials said in a news release.

“We are grateful to be part of such an incredible community that when faced with tragedy has responded with unity, compassion and love,” Todd Peterson, Walmart vice president and regional general manager said in the release. “Over the last several weeks, our associates have been helping prepare store 2201 for opening and, as a reflection of the strength and resiliency of the El Paso community, the Cielo Vista Walmart will re-open to customers on Thurs. Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m.”

The Grand Candela, which is inspired by the cultural significance of candles in commemorating important moments, will include 22 individual perforated aluminum arcs grouped together into one, single 30-foot candela, which will emanate light into the sky.