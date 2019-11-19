Walmart’s court filing against the Aug. 3 shooting suspect has gone under-the-radar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Litigation continues following the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall and it is expected to last for years.

One of the more under-the-radar development’s in one lawsuit has been Walmart filing a cross-claim against the shooting suspect last month.

Walmart filed a response on Oct. 15 in a lawsuit that names both the store and Patrick Crusius as the defendants. It was filed by Jessica and Guillermo Garcia, two of the shooting victims, and had been joined by several other victims and family members.

In Walmart’s response, the store says the shooter is the sole person to blame for the tragedy.

“On August 3, 2019, Defendant Patrick Crusius (“Defendant Crusius”) of Allen, Texas, attacked El Paso and carried out a campaign of violence and murder,” the court document says. “That loss of life and harm were caused intentionally and solely by Defendant Crusius. Walmart Parties assert a cross-claim against Defendant Crusius for the matters set forth in this lawsuit.”

Crusius allegedly told officers he was targeting Mexicans during the shooting. He also allegedly told police he was surprised no one challenged him during the spree.

Walmart also released a statement to KTSM concerning all the filings in court.

“We will never forget this tragic event, and our condolences continue to go out to everyone who was affected,” the company said. “Safety is a top priority and we care deeply about our associates and customers. We will defend the company against the litigation.”

You can read the documents here: