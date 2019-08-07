Walmart survivor describes confronting gunman with bottles

Patient is reunited with CBP officer who likely saved his life

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— Even heroes have heroes.

That’s especially true for Christopher Grant, who was wounded during the mass shooting at a Walmart in East El Paso. Grant was shopping with his mother when shots rang out Saturday.

“I heard gunshots, and knew what it was, so I ran towards my mother to try to shield her,” Grant told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who visited him in the ICU at University Medical Center.

Grant told CNN his mother is a “gun-wielding grandma,” but she decided to leave her Smith & Wesson .38 Special at home since they were only going to Walmart.

From his hospital bed, Grant described what he saw when 21- year-old Patrick Crusius stormed into the store and allegedly shot and killed 22 people and wounded another 24. He told Cuomo that he could see the shooter outside in the parking lot “popping people off.”

Grant said his mother ran to the back of the store for safety, but he decided he would try to deter the shooter, he told CNN.

“I started throwing random bottles at him,” Grant said during his interview with CNN. “I’m not a baseball player, so one went this way, one went that way.”

He said one bottle eventually went right toward the gunman, and that’s when he was spotted, fired upon and shot.

“When I got hit, it was like somebody put a hand grenade in my back and pulled the pin,” Grant said, adding that .

Grant said he was lying on the floor wounded and he could hear other victims praying in Spanish, begging the gunman to spare their lives.

“They were on the ground, and he still shot them in the head … He had no remorse for their lives at all,” Grant said.

Grant said he forced his way out of the back of the store. And there was U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Donna Sifford, who helped Grant, possibly saving his life.