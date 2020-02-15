Walmart shooting inspires Kansas City students to write Valentine’s for El Paso students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was a day of caring at one Northeast El Paso elementary school Friday. Students at Tom Lea Elementary were shown they are loved through letters written more than 9,000 miles away.

Kids from a Kansas City, Missouri school wrote messages of love, self-love, courage, and hope to every Tom Lea student.

The school director who organized the exchange says the notes were written in response to the August 3 Walmart shooting. Each letter also came with a chocolate bar attached.

“The neat thing about today is that no child was left behind because some children don’t get Valentine’s gifts and so with these candy bars, every child received something on Valentine’s,” said Teresa Garrett from Tom Lea Elementary.

Students back in Kansas City did the same last year to a school in Parkland, Florida. They will be shown footage of the student’s reactions when they received their Valentine’s.

