Victims of mass shooting in El Paso can now apply for financial help

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As of Thursday, victims of the Aug. 3rd mass shooting in El Paso can apply for financial help through “One Fund El Paso.”

The money was donated to the El Paso Community Foundation and the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.

Eligible parties can apply through the National Compassion Fund website.

There are three different categories:

  • Family of a person killed in the shooting.
  • Someone who was wounded and hospitalized.
  • Or someone who was present at the Walmart or the Sam’s Club parking lot.

The last day to apply is Nov. 8.

