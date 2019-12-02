Victim’s forums scheduled for those affected by Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center and the Office of Victims Crime has two planned sessions for community members affected by the August 3 shooting this week.
The Victim’s Forum is meant to inform the community’s path to recovery and share needs and expectations regarding recovery, learn how to recognize signs of trauma, distress, depression and other concerns. They will also be providing community resources.
The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center, which will open soon, will be a place of healing and support dedicated to serving as a resource to those directly & indirectly impacted by the tragedy of August 3, 2019.
Wednesday, December 4
El Paso Center for Children
Bright Futures Center
2200 N. Stevens St.
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday, December 5
Centro San Vicente
8061 Alameda
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.