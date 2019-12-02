Victim’s forums scheduled for those affected by Walmart shooting

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn’t welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center and the Office of Victims Crime has two planned sessions for community members affected by the August 3 shooting this week.

The Victim’s Forum is meant to inform the community’s path to recovery and share needs and expectations regarding recovery, learn how to recognize signs of trauma, distress, depression and other concerns. They will also be providing community resources.

The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center, which will open soon, will be a place of healing and support dedicated to serving as a resource to those directly & indirectly impacted by the tragedy of August 3, 2019.

Wednesday, December 4

El Paso Center for Children

Bright Futures Center

2200 N. Stevens St.

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 5

Centro San Vicente

8061 Alameda

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.