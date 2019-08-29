UTEP program helps community heal following El Paso shooting

On the first week of school UTEP is giving students and the community a place to learn about healing after the August 3 mass shooting.

Organizers said the two day program was created after students had been asking for a place to have discussions and seek answers.

From poetry workshops to interfaith dialogues, the program features lecturers with different professional backgrounds and fields sharing their knowledge and experiences.

It’s UTEP’s “Trauma, Resilience & Resistance” program.

Organizers said while the healing process is different for everyone and there may not be a clear answer, these opportunities allow for everyone to show they are united.

“This creates empathy and social solidarity to reach out as human beings and try to work things out and move forward everyday. With lots of faith and intentionality we can be part of a better world,” said Director of Women and Gender Studies Gina Nunez-Mchiri. She helped organize the event.

Organizers are looking for people who want to offer a workshop or lecture in the series that they want to keep adding to.

The series is being held in the Blumberg auditorium on the first floor of the University Library.

If you’re interested in becoming a presenter you can contact Gina Nunez-Mchiri at ggnunez@utep.edu

If you want to view the series live you can click on the following:

AUGUST 29TH