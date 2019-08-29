Breaking News
Weather Authority Alert: Strong storms today, flooding possible
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

UTEP program helps community heal following El Paso shooting

El Paso Strong

UTEP's "Trauma, Resilience & Resistance" program

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On the first week of school UTEP is giving students and the community a place to learn about healing after the August 3 mass shooting.

Organizers said the two day program was created after students had been asking for a place to have discussions and seek answers.

From poetry workshops to interfaith dialogues, the program features lecturers with different professional backgrounds and fields sharing their knowledge and experiences.

It’s UTEP’s “Trauma, Resilience & Resistance” program.

Organizers said while the healing process is different for everyone and there may not be a clear answer, these opportunities allow for everyone to show they are united.

“This creates empathy and social solidarity to reach out as human beings and try to work things out and move forward everyday. With lots of faith and intentionality we can be part of a better world,” said Director of Women and Gender Studies Gina Nunez-Mchiri. She helped organize the event.

Organizers are looking for people who want to offer a workshop or lecture in the series that they want to keep adding to.

The series is being held in the Blumberg auditorium on the first floor of the University Library.

If you’re interested in becoming a presenter you can contact Gina Nunez-Mchiri at ggnunez@utep.edu

If you want to view the series live you can click on the following:

AUGUST 29TH

9:00 AM TO 10:00 AM CAMPUS SAFETY 101 https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/72aba81dbd9f4e2e93c229ba45b723d8
10:00 AM TO 10:30 AM LIVING IN A WAR ZONE https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/04f7f1b5b4024c52842eece4401b151d
10:30 AM TO 11:50 PM DOES HISTORY REALLY REPEAT ITSELF? WHAT CAN WE LEARN ABOUT FIGHTING WHITE SUPREMACY? https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/37ac96d7cb4c4fa2b1a5c7a7c34cf413
12:00 PM TO 1:30 PM RELIGION PANEL https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/1a5d5ce1fe5e46f29f9f6830f383f2d6
1:30PM TO 2:00 PM TRAUMA AND RESILIENCE: LESSONS LEARNED FROM MIGRANTS https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/a0066c85a40447ebb026e6c19d97ad2e
2:00 PM TO 4:00 PM COLLECTIVE HEALING WORKSHOP https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/eb163539b4e940beb5d153d2126e406a
4:00 PM TO 5:00 PM TOPIC HEALING THROUGH MOVEMENT https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/f7aadbf7030c47d2a1eb3c2f54ae0d85
5:00 PM TO 6:00 PM RACISM, IDENTITY & HATE https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/3a5109a727bd41b0a7a17a069642907f
6:00 PM TO 7:00 PM ENGAGING AGAINST WHITE SUPREMACY IN CLASSROOMS AND COMMUNITIES: HAVING CRITICAL CONVERSATIONS https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/0ba61660430c4c7cbb72b1174f4f9bd3

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Shooting Victim List

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong