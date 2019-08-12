UTEP Athletics announces El Paso Strong campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following the tragedy in the Sun City on Aug. 3, UTEP Athletic Department officials have announced the #ElPasoStrong campaign, to be spread over two months and encompassing home events for football, men’s basketball, soccer and volleyball.

“Anyone who has spent even the slightest bit of time in our great community has been touched by the warm, loving and welcoming nature of El Pasoans,” Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “The events of Aug. 3rd left us shaken, but it hasn’t deterred our spirit. Our objective is to not only pay tribute to the victims of this senseless violence, but to celebrate all things that make El Paso so wonderful – including the efforts of the first responders and other heroes in the face of this unspeakable tragedy.”

The #ElPasoStrong campaign will kick off at the soccer team’s season opener versus Wyoming on Aug. 22 at University Field (7 p.m.), and continue at the football season opener against Houston Baptist on Aug. 31 in the Sun Bowl (6 p.m.), and the volleyball season opener versus Coppin State on Sept. 6 at Memorial Gym (10 a.m.). In addition, the Miner men’s basketball team will battle 2019 national runner-up Texas Tech in an exhibition game at the Don Haskins Center on Oct. 12 (7 p.m.), with all proceeds being donated to a local non-profit supporting the victims of the Aug. 3 tragedy.

The UTEP football team will wear #ElPasoStrong decals on their helmets throughout the duration of the 2019 season, beginning against Houston Baptist on Aug. 31. The HBU game will include recognition of the victims and heroes of the Aug. 3 tragedy as well as a halftime celebration of “Everything El Paso” including performances by the UTEP band, cheer and spirit teams, as well as other special appearances. The football game will be held in conjunction with a busy weekend of #ElPasoStrong events on the UTEP campus, with Minerpalooza slated for Friday, Aug. 30 and a Khalid benefit concert scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 1 in the Don Haskins Center.

The basketball exhibition will also feature a celebration of El Paso. All tickets will be $10 with general admission (first come/first served) seating. The exhibition game is not part of the 2019-20 season ticket package as all proceeds will benefit a local non-profit supporting the victims of the tragedy in El Paso. Tickets are on sale now at the UTEP Ticket Center, located at 2901 North Mesa next to the Don Haskins Center and the UTEP Ticket Center East Side location, located at 1452 Zaragoza Suite A-1500. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (915) 747-5234 as well as online at www.utepminers.com/tickets. Parking for the exhibition game will not be reserved and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, all UTEP student athletes will wear #ElPasoStrong warmup t-shirts prior to their 2019-20 home events.