Update on the El Paso Walmart shooting victims still in the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six patients remain in the hospital from the Aug. 3 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, which left 22 dead and 25 injured.

Del Sol Medical Center and University Medical Center each have three patients, according to officials.

University Medical Center officials said three of the 15 patients that were brought to the hospital remain. All three were adults who are in stable but serious condition.

Nine other adults were discharged as were two children who were transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital. Only one patient died upon arrival.

Three patients remain at Del Sol Medical Center. Two of them are in good condition, while the third is still in critical condition.

Del Sol received 11 patients on Aug. 3.