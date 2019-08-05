Update on El Paso Walmart shooting victims taken to University Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center provided an update on the victims it received following Saturday’s shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

The hospital was one of the medical facilities where victims were taken after a gunman killed 20 people and injured 26 more.

One of the 20 died at UMC after they were transported to the hospital.

The hospital had also said the two children who were taken to the El Paso Children’s Hospital on Saturday had been released.

Two more adults were released on Sunday. There was one adult patient who had to be transferred to UMC for surgery.

Of the remaining 10 patients, five are in critical condition and five are in stable, but serious condition.