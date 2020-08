Abel Valenzuela, local of El Paso, meditates in front of the makeshift memorial for shooting victims at the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart in El Paso, Texas on August 8, 2019. – The El Paso community is still reeling from the trauma of the mass shooting which left 23 dead and dozens injured. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – People from all walks of life posted tributes in honor of the victims who were killed at an El Paso Walmart on August 3.

Social media users posted tributes using the hashtag, #ElPasoStrong.

You can check out some of the tributes below:

Today, we remember the victims from Aug. 3, 2019 and celebrate the strength of El Paso. #ElPasoStrong 🖤 | #PicksUp ⛏️ pic.twitter.com/mOecAGsFhi — UTEP Miners (@UTEPAthletics) August 3, 2020

I love the city im from one year ago someone try to tear us down but we are #ElPasoStrong 23 people are forever looking down over us ❤️👼🏽 #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/vl2SiNfmiO — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) August 3, 2020

One year ago, a deranged white supremacist committed an act of unspeakable evil that shook El Paso and left the nation weeping. Today we remember the 23 people who lost their lives, and their families and loved ones who carry the weight of this day on their hearts. #ElPasoStrong — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 3, 2020

One year. El Paso is my hometown and a loving community that cares for each other. We have not let hate define our strong city. #ChucoStrong #ElPasoStrong ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/o7D0eooeau — Aarón Sánchez (@AaronSanchez) August 3, 2020

We will never forget the events of Aug. 3. But we will always be proud to call El Paso our home and we will always be #ElPasoStrong. pic.twitter.com/qKhipo14Q2 — Rhino Hockey (@El_Paso_Rhinos) August 3, 2020

A day we'll never forget.



I love you El Paso.#ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/sMk9WVJpQW — Julio Lopez (@EHSCoachLopez) August 3, 2020

One year ago, 23 lives were cut short in a deadly attack on our Latino community. As we send love to El Paso today, we must recommit ourselves to building a world where hate, bigotry, and gun violence no longer plague our communities and rob us of our loved ones. #ElPasoStrong — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 3, 2020

The El Paso Walmart attack was spurred by hate. Today we remember the victims as the community continues to focus on healing. #ElPasoStrong. https://t.co/UazaSUlH0l pic.twitter.com/US5EijJceu — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 3, 2020

August 3, 2019 is a day that changed our lives forever. The El Paso community will never forget the 23 beautiful angels heaven gained that day. We miss you and we love you forever. #EPstrong pic.twitter.com/Ren5s29YCx — EP Hispanic Chamber (@EPHCC) August 3, 2020