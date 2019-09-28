Tribune Fest: Walmart shooting ‘will not define us,” Mayor Margo says

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Dee Margo is back in the Borderland after spending Friday in Austin at the Texas Tribune Festival discussing El Paso’s mass shooting.

The panel was the first of the day on Friday. Margo, just coming off hip surgery, made his way to the stage at Austin’s Paramount Theater. Alongside Margo was Mayor Nan Whatley of Dayton, Ohio.

Both mayors were asked to walk the audience through the events of August 3rd and 4th from their perspectives. Margo and Whaley actually knew each other before the shootings through the conference of Mayors.

Both mayors were asked if they think their cities have changed since the shootings.

“From a national platform, I think we’re getting more recognition. And I don’t mind explaining how we’re growing as a community, but I will not allow this to define us,” Margo said.

Margo also said he believes background checks are something that should happen immediately, that comment coming from a Republican mayor, drew applause from the audience in the theater.

Saturday’s lineup includes Presidential Candidates Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro and closing a closing keynote from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.