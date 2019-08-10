Travelers coming to El Paso to show support

Agency has received calls from people coming into El Paso wanting to know which businesses are helping victims and requesting information about vigils

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Venezuela and Uruguay have issued travel warnings for the United States following two mass shootings that killed 31 people.

Some community members tell KTSM El Paso is being seen in a negative light after Saturday’s tragedy, however travel agents said more people are actually coming to El Paso to show their support.

Theresa Chidiac, a travel agents with Travel Del Sol said she has not heard of people canceling or postponing visits to the region because of the travel warnings or Saturday’s shooting.

Chidiac also said the agency has received calls from people coming into El Paso wanting to know which businesses are helping victims and requesting information about upcoming vigils they can attend.

“A lot of people are wanting information as far as memorials and…what fundraisers are going on and they want to know about these things,” said Chidiac.

City Representative Peter Svarzbein said the borderland has been seen in a different perspective for years now.

“They may have seen some movies or some tv shows that show El Paso or Juarez in a negative light and we have shined a light with nothing but beauty and light from our community,” said Svarzbein.

He said people from around the world who he has spoken to this week have learned something about our community and what people here do for each other.

“I was surprised and amazed at how beautiful the people are here, what wonderful of a community you have here,” explained Svarzbein.

Sister Cities International, a nonprofit citizen diplomacy network, is planning to host a summit in El Paso next year.

Svarzbein who is on the board said it will be a good opportunity to showcase what El Paso has to offer as leaders from across the world are invited to attend.