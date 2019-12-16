TFCU donates $31K to El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund

El Paso Strong
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local credit union made a generous donation to victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at Walmart.

TFCU donated $31,967 to the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund on Monday.

“Although no amount of donations could ever erase what happened on that day; TFCU is humbled by the outpouring of support employees, and members showed the victims and their families with their generosity,” said Max Villaronga, President and CEO of TFCU. 

The credit union also supported Proper Printshop’s fundraiser by purchasing 254 Viva La Mocha “El Paso Strong” shirts for its employees.

