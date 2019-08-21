elpasostrong
Texas Roadhouse to donate profits to El Paso shooting victims Thursday evening

El Paso Strong

by: Joseph Marcades, Martín Mercado

(KTAB/KRBC) – On Thursday, El Paso’s Texas Roadhouse restaurants will join other locations across the state to host a fundraiser for those affected by the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting.

The local restaurants, along with dozens of other locations across Texas, will donate 100 percent of profits to El Paso Community Foundation to benefit El Paso shooting victims and their families.

Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.

The fundraiser will be on Thursday, August 22, from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.

El Paso’s Texas Roadhouse locations are at the following addresses:

  • West (5010 N. Desert Blvd.)
  • East (10729 Gateway West Blvd.)
  • Fort Bliss (1613 Pleasonton Rd. Ste. B-145)

