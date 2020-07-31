Texas flags to fly at half-staff on one-year annivesrsary of Aug. 3 shooting

El Paso Strong

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents, businesses, municipalities and all government entities in El Paso County are encouraged to fly their Texas flags at half-staff on Monday, August 3, 2020, as a sign of honor and respect for the victims of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting.

In a letter to County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, Texas Governor Greg Abbott authorized Texas flags across El Paso County to be lowered to half-staff on Monday in memory of those who lost their lives on August 3, 2019 at a Walmart store.

Monday marks the first anniversary of the attack where 23 people were killed and many others were injured.

Those who participate must fly their Texas flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday.

