EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Shooting Victim’s Relief Fund received a $100,000 donation from the Tenet Healthcare Foundation this week.

The parent company of The Hospitals of Providence also created a fund so that Tenet employees across the country could contribute. The company matched employee contributions up to $50,000.

On Monday, The El Paso Community Foundation received a total of $350,000 once the employee and Tenet’s contributions were tallied.

Courtesy Hospitals of Providence.

“We employ about 5,300 people in the El Paso community, El Paso is part of our family under The Hospitals of Providence, and for all of our employees here we felt a need to respond to support the community and show that Tenet family which is 150,000 strong really cared and wanted to show up and make a visible support,” said Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO of Tenet Healthcare.

He added that El Paso is an important community for Tenet. “We believe that our whole concept of a community built on care and compassion is what we do here, and what we deliver here. And we are part of this community.”