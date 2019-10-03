Television host Rachel Maddow donates over $5,000 to Walmart shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Literarity Book Shop received signed copies of Maddow’s new book “Blowout,” to help the El Paso shooting victims.

The shop owner, Bill Clark, tells KTSM the idea began when he saw Maddow discussing the El Paso shooting on television.

The bookstore owner reached out to Maddow through social media asking her to extend her book tour to El Paso, Clark said.

Maddow’s team responded by saying they would offer 50 signed copies of the new book to sell and donate, and all proceeds would go to the El Paso Community Foundation victims relief fund.

According to store owners, the book went on sale on Tuesday morning.

Books are now sold out, and some customers paid more than the books worth in order to help the El Paso shooting victims, Clark said.

According to a Literarity Book Shop facebook post, they received a flower arrangement from Rachel Maddow this morning with a note that said she would match more than $5,000 that was raised from the book sales for the people affected by the Aug. 3 mass shooting.