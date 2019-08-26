Tattoo shops across Texas, New Mexico donate to El Paso Victims Fund

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eleven tattoo shops in El Paso and across the region donated their proceeds to victims affected by the Walmart shooting on Sunday.

From Austin, Texas to Las Cruces and Albuquerque, New Mexico — the shops dedicated their funds earned Sunday to the El Paso Shooting Victims Fund.

Sun City Tattoo is one of the participating shops in El Paso that offered flash tattoo designs for people to choose from.

“A lot of people like the idea of having community pride, so a lot of them are El Paso-themed and that’s mainly what everyone is getting. It’s kind of a reminder that we are a strong community that can persevere and gets through tragedies like this,” tattoo artist Myker Yrrobali with Sun City Tattoo.

If you didn’t make it out to one of the participating shops on Sunday, they’re still encouraging online donations to the El Paso Victims Fund.