Survivor recalls Walmart attack

by: Associated Press

Octavio Ramiro Lizarde

EL PASO, Texas (AP) ⁠— A survivor of last weekend’s mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, says his 15-year-old nephew was fatally shot as they tried taking cover in the store.

Octavio Ramiro Lizarde said Tuesday that he was standing in line to open a bank account when he heard gunshots. He was shot in the foot during Saturday’s attack, which left 22 people dead.

Ramiro says he tried hiding with his nephew, Javier Rodriguez, in a manager’s back room. But he says the gunman must have heard them and fired.

Ramiro is still undergoing treatment. Five other shooting survivors remain hospitalized with him at Del Sol Medical Center, including one in critical condition. Other victims are hospitalized elsewhere.

