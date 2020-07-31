Sun Metro to host plaque dedication ceremony to honor former employee who died in Aug. 3 shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro will hold a special ceremony for one of the victims of the August 3 shooting.

Arturo “Tury” Benavides was a retired Sun Metro employee and a U.S. Army veteran who was among the 23 victims of the August 3, 2019 tragedy.

Sun Metro will be joined by City leaders and family members of Benavides to commemorate the renaming of the Eastside Transit Center, which has been renamed in his honor. A special plaque will also be unveiled.

Event participants will be required to follow emergency health protocols.

The ceremony will be held Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and will be lived streamed on the City of El Paso Facebook page.