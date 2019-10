EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Council is set to honor one of the victims of the August 3rd mass shooting.

Tuesday, Council is expected to name the Sun Metro Transit Center next to the Cielo Vista Walmart after Arturo Benavides who was a longtime Sun Metro Employee killed in the shooting.

City Representatives were originally slated to vote on the name change on October 1, but had to postpone the item after Mr. Benavides’s wife was unable to attend the meeting.