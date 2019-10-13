Streets of Downtown El Paso filled with paintings, many El Paso Strong themed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you walk through Downtown El Paso you will see sidewalks covered with chalk art. It’s the 12th year El Paso artists get to cover the streets with their unique art during chalk the block. The event showcases local talent from students to experienced painters.

Many of this year’s paintings were El Paso Strong themed. One El Paso Artist, Bryan Rutter, painted two of the El Paso shooting victims — Andre and Jordan Anchondo.

El Paso shooting victims painting by Bryan Rutter

“This piece in particular piece commemorates the two parents that shielded their child during the shooting. It also has a star above them with 22 points that are supposed to represent the victims total,” said Rutter.

Another artist Ruby Aguayo wanted to show people the beauty that’s found in the desert with her El Paso strong painting.

Streams of love in the desert by Artist Ruby Aguayo

“I was really inspired by the place we live in, streams of love in the desert was my little theme,” said Aguayo.

Artists only had eight hours to complete their paintings, making it a challenge. They were painted quickly and won’t last long. The paintings will be washed off the sidewalk once the weekend is over.

Best of show by Artist Andrea Torres

“I’m going to feel pretty bummed I was actually talking to my cousin and I was like I wonder if the guy who washes this off gets pretty bummed too,” said Diana Serreto an El Paso artist.

The last chance to see these paintings before they are washed off will be Sunday until 3 p.m.

12th annual chalk the block

The Museum and Cultural Affairs Department said last year the event brought 45,000 people to downtown and they believe this year will be even more.