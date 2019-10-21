State Senators to hear public testimony on mass violence and community safety

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas State Senators will be in El Paso Monday for their first Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety public testimony hearing in the Sun City.

The hearing, which will be held at UTEP, is the first time El Pasoans will be able to publicly voice their concerns before state leadership on the impact of the August 3 Walmart mass shooting on their personal lives.

All El Pasoans are invited and encouraged to attend and testify, especially those who were directly impacted by the El Paso shooting that claimed the lives of 22 El Paso and Juarez residents and injured two dozen others.

Members of the Senate Select Committee include El Paso State Senator Jose Rodriguez, Joan Huffman, Judith Zaffirini, Donna Campbell, Kelly Hancock, Jane Nelson, Charles Perry, Larry Taylor and John Whitmire.

Those wishing to submit written testimony can do so by submitting 20 copies with your name on each copy to the Committee during the hearing, which will allow for public testimony through 7 p.m.

A similar meeting was held last Wednesday in Odessa to listen to the concerns of their community following the August 31 shooting in their community that killed seven people and injured 25 including three police officers.

WHAT: Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety

WHEN: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (MST), Monday, October 21, 2019

WHERE: UTEP; El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center – 2051 Wiggins Way, El Paso, Texas 79902

You may use this link to follow the hearing live: utep.edu/live.