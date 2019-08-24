Ride to Heal: Texas First responders visit El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of first responders from around Texas arrived Friday afternoon at the memorial site with special flags.

The group is called Ride to Heal, and they drove through nine major cities in Texas to spread awareness and gather support for the first responders in El Paso.

The founder of the ride, Michael Gomez is no stranger to tragedy, he was one of the first in line to respond to the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

“I went through a lot, it took me about six months before I finally broke and gave in and realized I had a problem,” said Gomez.

Gomez, an El Paso native, said he knew what the first responders in the Borderland were feeling. So he came up with the idea to gather up other Texas first responders and take a week-long ride around the state. Using it to spread awareness for the mental health of those on the front line.

“One of the things we face is a lot of times these departments within the organization that’s one of the funding that gets cut first when it comes to stress management we get forgotten,” said Paul Chalk, a first responder from Houston, TX.

During their trip, they gathered two flags signed by hundreds of first responders from around the state showing the support for El Paso’s Finest.

“We want them to know that they are not alone, they go through so many things and it just builds up until it explodes,” Nurse Angela Browing told KTSM.

The group will be attending the Chihuahua’s El Paso Strong game Saturday, Aug. 24, with the flags dedicated to El Paso’s heroes.