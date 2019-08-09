Riddell donates 8,000 ‘El Paso Strong’ helmet decals to local football players

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Riddell Sports is helping the El Paso community heal after a gunman killed 22 people and wounded more than two dozen others at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Saturday.

The company donated thousands of decals for local athletes’ helmets.

Here is your first look at the #ElPasoStrong helmet decals local high school football players will be wearing this season. Riddell Sports originally donated 5,000 of these, but has since upped it to 8,000 after an overwhelming response. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/Tk4WNS7gTc — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 9, 2019

Riddell says it originally donated 5,000 decals, but increased it to 8,000 due to an overwhelming response from the community.

“Riddell believes that sports, and in particular, football, have the power to bring communities together during challenging times,” the company wrote. “Riddell extends its support to the El Paso community as it heals from this tragedy.

According to a news release, football players from 35 high schools will wear the decals this upcoming season.