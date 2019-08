EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was an emotional end to the week for some El Pasoans as family and friends said their final goodbyes to their loved ones killed in the mass shooting last weekend.

Visitation services for Raul and maria Flores were held Sunday evening at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home on Zaragoza. The couple, both 77, were two of the 22 victims killed at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

The couple’s funeral mass will be held Monday, August 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church.