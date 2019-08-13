Public funeral for El Paso Walmart shooting victim with no family in town

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The funeral of one of the Walmart shooting victims will be open to the public because she did not have family in El Paso.

Perches Funeral Home posted on Facebook that Margie Reckard, 63, will have her funeral services from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Perches Northeast at 4946 Hondo Pass.

According to the post, Reckard’s husband Antonio Basco has no other family in El Paso and welcomes anyone to attend the funeral.

Her family will be coming in from out of town but will welcome anyone who wants to grieve or offer support.

“We want to thank the people of El Paso because without them I don’t know what we would have done,” said Reckard’s daughter-in-law Hilda Nuzzi. “Everyone is amazing.”

Reckard was born in Baltimore, Maryland and had two sons and a daughter. She had been in El Paso for about three years.

“Let’s show him and his wife some El Paso Love,” Perches said in the post.