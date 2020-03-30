Proper Printshop selling ‘Keep Calm and Stay Strong’ shirt, donating to restaurant workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new T-shirt is being sold online to remind El Paso residents to “Keep Calm and Stay Strong” with a portion of the money going to restaurant workers who have been displaced by COVID -19 closures.

Proper Printshop is selling the shirt at www.properprintshop.com and pledging to donate $10 from every sale to Shift Forward, which is paying restaurant workers $10 an hour to assist El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

“All small businesses are being hit hard through social distancing measures, but we want to use our platform to help provide some relief for our local service industry and food bank.” said Alan Hodson, owner of Proper Printshop. “Proper has always been a community focused business and we want to support our community the best way we know how to.”

All domestic online orders will ship for free during the COVID-19 crisis in order to promote social distancing, the release said.