President Trump honors 5 El Pasoans who responded to the mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, President Donald Trump honored five people from El Paso who responded to the August 3rd mass shooting.

The five people unselfishly took heroic steps to help stop the shooter at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Along with the five El Pasoans, President Trump also presented the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to six Dayton police officers who engaged and killed the shooter in Dayton, Ohio on August 4th.

In the Dayton mass shooting, 9 people were killed and 27 more were injured.

President Trump called all eleven recipients heroes.

“These eleven individuals answered the call. They stared down evil. They put love of neighbor above life itself and we are blessed by their courage. We are honored by their presences,” the president said. “We are overwhelmed by their example. We are forever inspired by the goodness of their hearts, the grace of their souls and the enduring greatness of their deeds.”

At last check, two people remain hospitalized with injuries from the El Paso shooting.