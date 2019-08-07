Live Now
President Donald Trump’s schedule for visit to Dayton and El Paso

El Paso Strong

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Donald Trump will visit both Dayton, Ohio and El Paso on Wednesday following the weekend shootings that killed 31.

In El Paso 22 were killed and at least 24 injured after a gunman started shooting in a Walmart.

Here is a look at the president’s schedule for Wednesday. All times are Mountain Time Zone.

7:20 a.m. Departure from Washington D.C. for Dayton, OH.

8:35 a.m. Arrival at Dayton, OH.

10:45 a.m. Departure from Dayton, OH to El Paso, TX.

1:45 p.m. Arrival to El Paso, TX.

4:20 p.m. Departure from El Paso, TX to Washington, D.C.

7:55 p.m. Arrival to Washington, D.C.

