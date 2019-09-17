Post-shooting ‘Resiliency Center’ to open in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been six weeks since the attack on El Pasoans at the Cielo Vista Walmart, and as the community moves into a new phase of recovery, El Paso County Commissioners worked to secure a location to help the community heal.

County Commissioners approved housing the new ‘Resiliency Center’ at the county’s Youth Services Center located in the 6400 block of Delta Drive near Ascarate Park.

The Resiliency Center will be a home for counseling, case management and other programs for those affected by the shooting.

County leaders hope to have the center open by the end of September

OneFund Update

Commissioners also received an update from OneFund El Paso administrators on Monday. They’re tasked with coordinating all of the fundraising payment distribution for the shooting victims.

The group says applications for victims looking to receive money will go up on October 10, and they hope to begin disbursing funds by mid-December.

OneFund El Paso says the total funds collected could top $7 million by the time funds are disbursed.

“And we know that it’s taking some time to distribute the funds but there are many legal issues and complications that may come up with distributing money to families,” said OneFund Chairperson Ruben Vogt.

“We’ve already begun to distribute some funds to families. 48 to be exact. 22 families who had a loved who was killed on August 3rd and 26 families who had an individual that was injured.”

Vogt says shooting victims from Mexico will also be able to apply for funds.