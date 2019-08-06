Pope Francis sends message to El Paso following Walmart Shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Vatican has sent a direct message of support from the Holy Father, Pope Francis to Bishop Mark J. Seitz and the people of El Paso after Saturday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Del Sol Medical Center confirmed two patients died on Monday, bringing the number of victims who have died to 22. There are 24 victims injured.

The statement from the Vatican reads as followed:

“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic shooting that took place in El Paso. Assuring all those affected by this attack of its spiritual closeness, he prays that Almighty God may grant eternal rest to the dead and healing and consolation to the wounded and those who grieve. With the hope that harmony and fraternal solidarity may always prevail over violence, Pope Francis invokes upon all of you the divine blessings of peace and strength.” – Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State