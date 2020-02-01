Pope Francis gifts 50 rosaries for Walmart families and victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some victims of the Walmart mass shooting and their families are receiving a special blessing from the Pope.

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz was at the Vatican and met with Pope Francis to ask him to pray for those affected by the shooting.

The Pope gave Bishop Seitz 50 rosaries, each blessed by him, as a personal gift for those still healing from the tragedy.

“I described to Pope Francis how a man filled with hatred came from far away to kill as many Mexicans and immigrants, and I could tell the pope was very moved by that and we can be assured of his prayers,” said Bishop Mark Seitz.

Families of the 22 victims, and those injured in the shooting, are asked to contact the Diocese to receive a rosary.