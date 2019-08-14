Police clear the scene of El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The investigation at the Cielo Vista Walmart has finished and control of the property will be turned back over to the company Wednesday.

The El Paso Police Department said, in a release, control will be relinquished to Walmart officials during the afternoon. Police and FBI have finished processing the scene, the release said.

“The fence that was erected to secure the perimeter of the scene will remain in place under the authority of Walmart in order to prevent trespassing onto the property,” police said. “Signs designating NO TRESPASSING are also posted. Armed guards contracted by Walmart will be present to guard the sight.”

Police will respond to the store if anyone is caught trespassing and they will arrest anyone on the property, the release said.

“Walmart and the El Paso Police Department are asking the public to observe appropriate dignity at the sight as a tribute to the victims,” the release said.