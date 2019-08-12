Pebble Hills the first to receive ‘El Paso Strong’ helmet decals, donated by Riddell

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Pebble Hills Spartans are the first local high school football team in El Paso to receive their ‘El Paso Strong’ helmet decals.

As KTSM 9 Sports first reported last week, Riddell Sports has donated 8,000 of these decals to roughly 35 high schools in El Paso. Riddell extending their efforts to help the community heal after a gunman killed 22 people and wounded more than two dozen others at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3.

Statement from Riddell Sports on donating 8,000 #ElPasoStrong helmet decals to local high school football players. Pebble Hills and Horizon football coaches led the way on this fantastic idea. — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 9, 2019

“Riddell believes that sports, and in particular, football, have the power to bring communities together during challenging times,” the company wrote in a statement to KTSM. “Riddell extends its support to the El Paso community as it heals from this tragedy.”

The idea to wear the decals originated from the coaching staffs at Pebble Hills and Horizon High School. They believe in the message the decals send to their players and the El Paso community.

The Pebble Hills Spartans are the first local high school football team to receive their #ElPasoStrong helmet decals. Riddell donated 8,000 of these to roughly 35 high schools in El Paso. — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 12, 2019

“The parallels to sports are very strong right now,” said Pebble Hills head coach Mark Torres. “This [El Paso mass shooting] is something very tragic that happened to us, but it’s how our community is bouncing back that is important. It’s a strong message to our team that we need to reflect our community.”

The other 34 area high schools are set to receive their decals in the coming days. The high school football season in El Paso will kickoff on Thursday, August 29.