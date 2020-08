LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces is honoring the El Pasoans killed in the mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart in 2019.

Orange ribbons have been placed outside of Las Cruces City Hall. Some ribbons were tied around trees while others placed around posts.









Orange is the national color for gun violence.

On Monday, El Pasoans were invited to place commemorative orange ribbons as a tribute to the victims.