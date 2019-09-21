Operation HOPE delivers meals to shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Operation HOPE continues to help those affected by the August 3 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

The ‘Caravan of HOPE’ delivered groceries and food baskets to the homes of survivors Friday. Operation HOPE says this is just one way they will continue meeting the daily and immediate needs of those impacted by the tragedy.

To date, Operation HOPE has helped organize funeral services with local funeral homes, rebuilt wheelchair accessible ramps for victims who needed access to their homes after being released from the hospital and have provided other services to shooting survivors.