Nexstar, KTSM 9 News donates $30K to El Paso Community Foundation for mass shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community continues to heal from the Aug. 3 mass shooting that took the lives of 22 and injured 26 others.

In an effort to help that healing, Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and KTSM 9 News has donated $30,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation’s Long-Term Care Fund, which was established to help the victims of the tragic shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

The fund has been set up to help victims and survivors who continue to deal with the unexpected burdens of the shooting.

El Paso Community Foundation President and CEO Eric Pearson accepts a check from KTSM-TV Vice President and General Manager David Candelaria.

The donation was presented to the El Paso Community Foundation Monday morning by KTSM 9 News’ Vice President and General Manager David Candelaria.

“The El Paso shooting last August was a traumatic event for the community and the nation, and it will take the community some time to heal—but make no mistake, the healing process has begun,” said Candelaria. “When a tragedy like this occurs, the employees of KTSM-TV and its corporate parent, Nexstar Media, want to help. The victims of this senseless act of violence were our friends and our neighbors. We worked alongside them and our children went to school and played together. We are all part of the El Paso family. Giving back to the community is core to the mission of Nexstar Media and KTSM-TV, and we are proud to make this donation of $30,000 to the Long-Term Care Fund of the El Paso Community Foundation.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

“KTSM and 9 News have always had an important compact with the community to work in its best interests,” said Eric Pearson, President and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation. “This gift will help ensure that people who need to access care will have the option to do so. We are thankful for an incredible response from our community for our community.”

Meanwhile, family members of the 22 who were killed and the 26 victims that survived are still healing.

Of the 26 shooting victims that survived, only Guillermo “Memo” Garcia remains in the hospital. Garcia is a coach of the EP Fusion soccer team that was fundraising outside of the Walmart at the time of the shooting.

The players, including his daughter, were able to escape unharmed, but Garcia and other coaches were shot. He has had more than 27 surgeries since the shooting.

The shooting suspect also awaits his trial, which may come late in 2020 or sometime in 2021.

Police said that Patrick Crusius, 21, admitting to being the shooter as he was arrested shortly after the first emergency response units arrived.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges of capital murder.