New York artist gifts mural to city as a way to heal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Adam Fujita is a New York-based artist who usually charges several thousand dollars for his bright, neon inspired murals.

“I was actually in Canada painting at a mural festival at Edmonton when I heard the news,” Fujita explained.

He says the shooting stirred deeper thoughts inside him and it was just by chance that an El Pasoan reached out to him.

“He said something like, I’m sure I can’t afford you to do a mural, but how much would you charge me to do a canvas. Then the conversation just happened and I said, ‘Hey, I’ll come out. I’ll do the wall for free,'” said Fujita.

Even when he got to the spot where the mural was to be painted, a wall located on Schuster Avenue between Stanton Street and Kansas Street, Fujita said he wasn’t sure what he was going to paint.

“I have a couple different ideas, it should be something engaging and positive and a lot of my work is pretty bright, so we’ll try to keep it loud,” he said.

In the end, it was bright. The ‘United’ sign, sprayed in cursive, with a bright neon outline. Then, a popular protest chant written on the side, “A people united can never be divided. #ElPasoStrong”

Fujita hopes his art will push dialogue and push discourse between people. He says he’s always used art as a source of healing and hopes the piece will help El Paso heal too.