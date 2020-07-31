New exhibit at El Paso Museum of History honors victims of Aug. 3 shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new exhibit at the El Paso Museum of History is honoring the victims of the August 3, 2019 shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart.

The Resilience: Remembering Aug. 3 exhibition is now up at the museum. It is dedicated to the victims of the deadly shooting massacre.

Officials said a lot of the items on display came from the makeshift memorial that was outside of the Cielo Vista Walmart.

The exhibition curator and the Museum of History Dir. said the exhibit helps show how the community came together.

“A lot of items on display show our tributes that were created by the community, whether it’s the crafts or the arts and there is through religion items that identify a message of hope, strength, and resilience,” said Dr. Vladimir von Tsurikov, Dir. of the El Paso Museum of Art.

Due to the COVID-19, the Museum of History is closed to the public, but people can still view the exhibit virtually.

The Museum of History is also showing images of artifacts from teh makeshift memorial.

People can see more on the City’s digital wall at Ponder Park.

The City said all of the museums screens will activate for a digital memorial.

You can submit your own pictures and memories for the DIGIE wall.



