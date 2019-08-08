MountainStar Sports Group donates $150,000 to victims’ relief fund

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, on behalf of the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation and the El Paso Locomotive FC Foundation, the Foster Family Foundation and Hunt Family Foundation together announced today they will contribute a total of $150,000 to the two victims’ relief funds to support those affected by the tragic event that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd in El Paso.

MountainStar Sports Group, which owns the @epchihuahuas, @eplocomotivefc and @fcjuarezoficial, announced it has pledged $150K to the victims relief fund after Saturday’s shooting. Donation is being made in conjunction w/the Foster Family Foundation and the Hunt Family Foundation. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 7, 2019

“On behalf of MountainStar Sports Group and our two ownership families, our thoughts are with the victims and their families that were affected by the tragedy that took place Saturday,” said MountainStar Sports Group CEO and co-owner, Josh Hunt. “We are thankful for the first responders for ensuring the safety of our community and the medical staff that have given countless hours to those who remain hospitalized because of this tragedy.”

The Chihuahuas return to Southwest University Park today, Wednesday, August 7th for the start of a seven game homestand. In support of the community, the Chihuahuas will wear their black road jerseys featuring the “El Paso” script and will don the black “EP” cap. A moment of silence will be held prior to the first pitch.

The Chihuahuas and Locomotive will also wear an “ELPASOSTRONG” patch on their jerseys for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Additionally, upon entry to the Locomotive game on August 17th, fans will receive “ELPASOSTRONG” flags and a moment of silence will be observed prior to kickoff.

Support for the El Paso community does not end with the Chihuahuas and the Locomotive teams.

Locomotive players, led by midfielder Sabastian Velasquez, have raised more than $20,000 to support EP Fusion FC, a youth soccer team that was directly affected by Saturday’s tragedy. Monies raised will also be donated to support victims and their families.

Velasquez, along with other El Paso Locomotive players, began a Twitter campaign to help in the fundraising efforts. Teams, players, and coaches from around the United States and beyond have made contributions.

The San Diego Padres, the Chihuahuas Major League Baseball affiliate, are also assisting in the El Paso Victims Relief Fund efforts. The Padres will wear the black “EP” cap during Thursday’s batting practice in San Diego. At the conclusion of batting practice, the players will sign the caps and later the Chihuahuas will auction them off with proceeds benefiting the El Paso Victims Relief Fund.

The Padres organization will also make a $30,000 donation to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund via a joint contribution from the Padres Foundation, Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler.

Moreover, fellow Texas club San Antonio FC will join the Locomotive in making a donation to victims’ funds.

MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford said, “Both the Chihuahuas and Locomotive organizations have been overwhelmed by the outreach and support from outside El Paso. Clearly, those we work with who have gotten to know El Paso and its people have developed a love for this city which they’ve expressed with their words and generous donations. We are very thankful and touched by this outpouring of love and support. El Paso is an amazingly resilient community and as it moves forward, the city will be stronger than ever. We look forward to playing a role in this process.”

More information on the Chihuahuas and Locomotive efforts are forthcoming.

For more information on how to contribute to victims’ relief efforts, visit pdnfoundation.org or contact the Paso del Norte Community Foundation at (915) 544-7636 and/or the visit epcf.org or call the El Paso Community Foundation at (915) 533-4020.