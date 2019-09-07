More than 1,000 knit hearts from around the world sent to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – People from around the world are sending gifts from the heart to help mend El Pasoans’ spirits following the Aug. 3 mass shooting.

A woman from Nebraska started the “Hearts for El Paso” project, and knitting communities near and far came together to make it happen.

So far, more than 1,000 hearts have been sent to El Paso.

Members of the El Paso Knitting Guild, who are getting ready to distribute the hearts, say they serve as a simple reminder.

“You just put it on the shelf and you see it from time to time, it’ll remind you that somewhere in the country, somewhere in the world is thinking about me, thought enough about me to take the time out of their busy lives to make some type of heart,” Christine Gerobino of the El Paso Knitting Guild tells KTSM.

The hearts will be given to different schools and organizations across the Borderland.