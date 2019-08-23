More than 100 handmade ‘Stars of Hope’ displayed around healing community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One local group is using a bright beacon the help our community heal following the tragic Aug. 3 mass shooting.

The El Paso Executive Women’s Lions Club hung more than 100 handmade stars from people around the nation at the Walmart memorial, various parks, and fire stations.

Some of the stars even came from victims of other shootings around the nation, all hoping to send the message that the Borderland is not alone.

“Sometimes the darkness can feel overwhelming, but there will be a light at the end of the tunnel. don’t give up, keep pushing forward one day at a time.” Star from San Bernardino, Calif.

The women working to hang the stars say they hope these help the community through this difficult time.

“We know that all El Pasoans are still mourning and will mourn for a long time,” club member Rose Lucero said, “So we felt that these stars of hope would do just that — bring hope to people wherever we are able to place them.”

The organization says they plan on getting a group together in El Paso in the next few months to decorate stars and send them to other cities, including Dayton.