Montwood area hosts El Paso Strong rally

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the community continues to heal after the mass shooting, students from all grades are lifting each other up.

Montwood High School hosted an El Paso Strong rally Tuesday evening. Students, parents, and staff from the Montwood feeder area came in to honor the victims. Everyone was able to play games and enjoy snacks as well as purchase El Paso Strong t-shirts.

Montwood principal Carlos Guerra says Tuesday’s event was about being together as a community.

“I think it’s important during this climate and time, that we celebrate who we are. And we need to celebrate that we are all about acceptance, unity, and integration of all regardless of you are and where you come from. That’s what El Paso is all about,” Guerra said.

Principal Guerra says the school will continue to carry the El Paso Strong message through the rest of their events this school year.

